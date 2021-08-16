Hundreds of Heritage High School graduates are being summoned to a Sept. 4 gathering where they can reconnect with former classmates and start a few sentences with “I remember when ...”
The HHS classes of 1978-89 all are invited to this unique Legends Reunion, which will begin at the Blount County high school on Sept. 4 and make its way to Smoky Mountain Speedway in South Blount County. Lineup at HHS begins at 12:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to ride motorcycles, convertibles and other vehicles in a parade-like slow ride to the reunion site. The ride leaves Heritage at 2 p.m. and the reunion gate opens at 3 p.m.
Food trucks and a beer tent with await those who make this trek to the reunion. All are encouraged to being chairs.
All grads from the late 1970s and 1980s are welcome.
Retired Air Force Col. Carmella Vitzthum Lawson is a member of the committee that’s been meeting for more than a year to pull this off. The Legends Reunion was set to take place in 2020, but like most events, COVID-19 forced postponement. Lawson said she and the committee of 10 are more than ready for this special event to take place.
She is a 1985 graduate of HHS and serves as the senior aerospace science teacher at William Blount High School, the other Blount County high school.
Long before she was getting ready to retire from the Air Force after 25 years of service, Lawson said she knew one thing for sure — she wanted to come back to Blount County and teach. She was fortunate that a position opened up for her at WBHS eight years ago.
This reunion for HHS grads started out, Lawson said, as a gathering for a few classes, 1983-85, but word spread of the plans and others wanted inclusion.
“If you are going to do three years, why not five?” Lawson said some were asking. Before long it became a 1980s reunion with the ’70s added since the school opened late that decade.
Three hundred or so graduates have signed up, but Lawson said the goal is much larger. There is plenty of room in the pit area of Smoky Mountain Speedway for more people. A deejay will play music from the ’80s, from 3-6 p.m. Bands will play from 7-10 p.m.
The reunion committee is comprised of members from different HHS classes. Teresa Gurley Ward graduated in 1989. She said her fondest memories of her time at Heritage were as a DECA member with Janice Livingston as teacher.
“This class taught me so much about forming working relationships and team building,” Ward explained. “Most of all, it was fun. We had fashion shows in front of the entire school, worked in Little World at the mall, and of course, we got to dress as elves. ... I absolutely loved this class and when I think of my time in high school, this is where my memory takes me.”
Donna Teffeteller Neal (class of 1985) has worked alongside Lawson as the co-chair for the committee. She was a member of the HHS Singers.
“I have so many fun and funny memories of those four years at Heritage, but my favorite memory would have to be as a member of the Heritage Singers my senior year,” she said. “I loved our choir performances and our trip to Disney. I can’t forget all of the amazing friends I made during school; many I consider close friends today.”
Eddie Millsaps graduated from HHS in 1989. He likewise mentioned his participation in both DECA and Heritage Singers. “Over 30 years later, many of the relationships that I built in these two organizations are still going strong,” he said.
Lawson was a member of ROTC as a student at HHS. She recalls the group’s trip to Washington, D.C. aboard a KC-135 from McGhee Tyson Air Base. She also remembers the great drill team performances and how well HHS did in competitions.
“Funny how now I’m leading young cadets and teaching them to compete like I did in high school,” Lawson said.
Volleyball also was a passion for her in high school. “I don’t seem to remember any losses either on drill team or volleyball,” this 1989 graduate said. “I like to remember the positive things.”
The reunion committee is now meeting weekly to ramp up its efforts to get more classmates signed up. The money raised above reunion costs will be donated to the American Cancer Society and Mission 22, which serves veterans. Cost to attend is $50 for classmates or $80 for grad plus one.
Lawson is committed, like the others, to making this a fun, successful event, even wearing her HHS Legends Reunion T-shirt at WBHS on a recent school day.
The two county schools have worked together over the years on projects, she said. Being a HHS grad who teaches at WBHS is right where Lawson wants to be.
“I love it here,” she said. “Can you tell?”
