Many students and faculty at Alcoa High School were under the impression that we would return to full occupancy for the month of February and beyond; however, we are to remain operating at half occupancy until further notice.
For students disappointed by this news, there is somewhat of a bright side considering more opportunities to be involved in the school community are opening up. For example, per Gov. Lee’s lifting of the mandate that limited high school sports games attendance, basketball games are now open to the general public. The Alcoa Athletics YouTube channel will continue to stream the games for those who wish to watch from home.
Recognition has been awarded to students Annalise Erhart, Denise Butial and Jackson Whedbee, as they recently received their first place results from the DECA virtual district competition. Also, new banners are displayed in front of the school building to recognize the newest members of the Alcoa High School 30+ Club, which is composed of students who have scored a composite score of 30 or above on the ACT.
Senior superlatives were recently announced for the Class of 2021, which has prompted the excitement of many.
Prom season is also beginning to gain consideration, and there is a possibility that the event will be hosted at the high school rather than the traditional off-campus venue. With that being said, the certain fate of prom is yet to be determined, as much of the planning is out of the hands of administrators but instead up to individual venues. More information regarding the details of prom is to be released to students as it is collected.
Some are now speculating that we will return to full occupancy by spring break, but again, there is no certainty. For the time being, we continue to take our school lives day by day and hold hope that each tomorrow will reveal a little more brightness until the sky is finally clear of clouds.
