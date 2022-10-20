To get to 90 takes resilience and a focus on moving forward, as members of Central Point Baptist Church know. As this house of worship is days away from reaching this milestone, they also can’t help but pay honor and respect to those who had the vision to establish that first log cabin gathering place.
It was on Sunday, June 5, 1932 when the Rev. John Wright, a Presbyterian minister, met with families in the Rockford community to form a Sunday school in what was then the Foster Cabin. Then four months later, on Oct. 30, a group of Christian believers met to organize a church.
Days later, land was donated and a building committee appointed. The property is centrally located between sister churches Cedar Grove Baptist, Mount Lebanon Baptist, Rockford Baptist and Stock Creek Baptist; Central Point Baptist is the name that just seemed right.
On Sunday, Oct. 30 it will be exactly 90 years since Central Point came into existence. To celebrate, the church will hold a 90th Homecoming at 10 a.m. Gary Estes, the son of former pastor John Estes, will deliver the sermon. There will not be any Sunday school; a catered meal will follow the special service.
The day’s theme will be “Committed to the Cause of Christ.”
The first pastor was the Rev. W.W. Bailey, who served from 1932 to 1935. There have been 17 pastors here, with the Rev. Chris Cupp now in the role.
While Freida Cox hasn’t been here since the beginning, she is one of the longest serving members. “I’ve been here since I was 2 weeks old,” she said. That was 1941. She is now 81. Her father, Baxter Flynn, was one of the founding members. Her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J. Hobart Flynn, donated the land for the current church.
She remembers when men and women sat on different sides of the sanctuary; women and children were on the left, men on the right. They even had two separate entrances.
There was no children’s church, so Cox said kids had to sit quietly in the sanctuary during the sermons or face consequences at home. Or mom would pinch her and give a stern warning.
Cox earned her living as a nurse and made 20 medical mission trips to places like Honduras and Nicaragua with other members of this church.
Roy White also has deep roots in the community and Central Point — his father, the Rev. M.L. White — was the church’s pastor from 1956-1959. Roy met his wife here. He and Evelyn have been married for 64 years. They have two children, four grandchildren and five great-granchildren.
After marrying, White said he and his wife moved to Churchhill, where his father went to serve as pastor of another church.
“We had no intention of coming back here to church,” he said about Central Point. “It was a small church and we had two small children. There was really nothing for the kids. But the Lord said ‘this is where you need to be,’ White said.
They did come back after White’s job transferred him. He spent 47 years as the church custodian, along with his wife. The building was small back then. Today, they have over 20,000 square feet.
White is the one who discovered an historic flag stuffed under a stairwell of the church. It contains the names of church members who were veterans of World War II. It has now been rehung in the church. “It had been hidden away for years,” White said.
Notable achievements in the church’s history include the first Vacation Bible School in 1939. A parsonage for the pastor was constructed in 1948, and the addition of Sunday school rooms and over-flow seating in the sanctuary were completed in 1951. A new piano was purchased in 1953 for $605.
Between 1966 and 1974, the church underwent several changes which included a brick veneer exterior replacing the white clapboard church, new windows and the installation of bathrooms. A central heating and air system replaced the coal-fired furnace in 1974.
A major setback occurred in 1983 when vandals caused $20,000 in damages after taking an ax and cutting a hole in the basement door.
Ladies of the church published two cookbooks, raising more than $6,800 that went to pay for new church pews in 1994.
For Lisa Huskey, it was Vacation Bible School that led her to Central Point. Her son attended the summer program and made a profession of faith; Huskey said her family decided to visit.
“We came to visit and he had 12 other kids his age at the time,” this mom said. “We felt like that is what we needed to do. We have been here ever since.”
She serves as church secretary.
Pastor Cupp has been at Central Point since May 2000. He looks forward to Sunday as this congregation looks at what has been accomplished over nine decades.
“It is always key to remember the foundation the church was built on and Central Point was built on the foundation of Christ,” he said. “That is the only foundation that has sustained is or any church throughout the years.”
The pastor added that it’s equally important to help younger generations understand how faith and community have come together.
“We need to honor those who were committed all those years ago,” Cupp said. “We need to let young people see what faithfulness can do.”
These church members can recall river baptisms of years past and those done only months ago. Central Point goes to Little River for one baptism per year for those who prefer that over being baptized inside the church.
Cupp was able to baptize his wife and kids. “I look forward to my grandson,” he said. This pastor’s son-in-law is the great-grandson of one of Central Point’s other former pastors, the Rev. A.L. Sentell. Family members are expected at the 90th Homecoming.
Lightning struck the steeple back in the 1960s, starting a fire. But through everything, this church has endured, Huskey said. “We are still standing and singing,” she said.
It is a milestone to reach 90, whether it’s a person’s birthday or that of a church. Cupp said there have been other houses of worship that have come and gone over the years, closing their doors for different reasons. And while Central Point has lost members, some due to the pandemic, Cupp and his congregation remain committed to the tasks before them.
This pastor said Ephesians 1: 3-4 are verses that help them stay the course. “We want to make sure that every bit of praise goes to the Lord,” he said. “The whole focal point is we want people to see we are here because of the Lord’s blessings. And he gets the credit and glory.”
