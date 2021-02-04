The Community Food Connection recently honored longtime members of its board who are retiring. They are Bob Harlason, Helen Sunshine and Ann Peterson. They were presented with plaques honoring their service on Feb. 1 at CFC, 311 Whitecrest Drive, Maryville.
Haralson served as CFC president from 2015-2020 and has also served on the board at Second Harvest Food Bank. His other community involvement includes New Providence Presbyterian Church, Green Meadow County Club, Physicians' Consortium for Performing Improvement, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Clinical Orthopaedic Society, Blount County United Way and Blount County Medical Society.
Peterson served as CFC treasurer beginning in 2007. She has also served at Trinity Dental Clinic.
Sunshine was a board member starting at the end of 2016. She was also active with Habitat Selection Committee, Girls Club, Blount County Children's Home and ReUnite Ministry for women.
The new president of CFC is Diane Kilmer.
