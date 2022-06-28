Maple breakfast braid

This delicious Maple Breakfast Braid delivers a flavor combination perfect for a weekend morning with loved ones anytime of year.

It’s hard to beat a fresh, oven-baked breakfast to start the day, especially one loaded with sausage and eggs complemented by the sweetness of diced apples and maple syrup.

This Maple Breakfast Braid delivers a tempting flavor combination perfect for a weekend morning with loved ones.

1 package (16 ounces) breakfast sausage

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced

1 1/2 cups dry herb stuffing mix

1 package (17 1/4 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed

2 egg whites

1 teaspoon water

Heat oven to 400 F.

In large bowl, combine sausage, syrup, beaten eggs, green onions, diced apples and stuffing mix.

Dust surface with flour; roll out pastry sheet to 12-by-18-inch rectangle. Transfer pastry to large baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon half of sausage mixture down center of pastry.

Make 3-inch cuts down sides of pastry. Fold one strip at a time, alternating sides. Fold both ends to seal in filling. In bowl, beat egg whites and water; brush over pastry.

Repeat steps for second pastry sheet.

Bake 25-30 minutes, or until brown, rotating pans after baking 15 minutes.

