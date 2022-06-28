Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
This delicious Maple Breakfast Braid delivers a flavor combination perfect for a weekend morning with loved ones anytime of year.
It’s hard to beat a fresh, oven-baked breakfast to start the day, especially one loaded with sausage and eggs complemented by the sweetness of diced apples and maple syrup.
This Maple Breakfast Braid delivers a tempting flavor combination perfect for a weekend morning with loved ones.
1 package (16 ounces) breakfast sausage
1/4 cup maple syrup
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup green onions, sliced
2 Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced
1 1/2 cups dry herb stuffing mix
1 package (17 1/4 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed
2 egg whites
1 teaspoon water
Heat oven to 400 F.
In large bowl, combine sausage, syrup, beaten eggs, green onions, diced apples and stuffing mix.
Dust surface with flour; roll out pastry sheet to 12-by-18-inch rectangle. Transfer pastry to large baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon half of sausage mixture down center of pastry.
Make 3-inch cuts down sides of pastry. Fold one strip at a time, alternating sides. Fold both ends to seal in filling. In bowl, beat egg whites and water; brush over pastry.
Repeat steps for second pastry sheet.
Bake 25-30 minutes, or until brown, rotating pans after baking 15 minutes.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have Breaking News delivered immediately to your inbox. Don't miss the next big story.
Receive a free weekly newsletter with money advice from Nerdwallet and Dave Ramsey, plus market reports and Blount business news. Register now for FREE.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.