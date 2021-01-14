The Blount County Democratic Party is hosting a virtual Presidential Inauguration Party at 7 p.m. online on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The virtual event will be celebrating the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris and will include a toast, music, games and door prizes. Visit the BCDP website blount.tndp.org to register for a link.
