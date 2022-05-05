Blount County's three District 7 Democratic candidates and two county-wide candidates will kick off their campaigns 5:30- 8 p.m. Monday, May 9, at the Friendsville Community Center, 105 Homecoming Circle in Friendsville. Root beer floats and ice cream sundaes will be served throughout the evening and the candidates will address the crowd at 6 and 7 p.m.
The Aug. 4 county-wide general election will have 20 Democratic candidates on the ticket as a result of widespread recruiting by the Blount County Democratic Party and the TNDP's Contest Every Race outreach effort.
Priorities such as education, zoning, over-development, affordable housing and environmental concerns are main platform topics for candidates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.