A decades-long dispute over gay marriage and gay clergy may result in a split within the United Methodist Church as early as this year, but the process to get there is still churning.
The Rev. Tim Jones, speaking on behalf of the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church, said the plan approved this week, called the Protocol of Reconciliation and Grace Through Separation, is just that, a plan chosen by a 16-member mediation team that developed after a special called General Conference meeting held last year in St. Louis.
Jones serves as director of communications for the Holston Conference, whose central office is in Alcoa. UMC churches in Blount County are members.
At that special called meeting in 2019, the vote was 438-384 for the Traditional Plan, which keeps bans on LGBTQ-inclusive practices. According to a report by The Associated Press, a majority of the U.S.-based delegates opposed the plan, but they were outvoted by U.S. conservatives and those in Africa and the Philippines.
Methodists in favor of allowing gay clergy and gay marriage vow to continue the fight, AP reported.
The group of 16 charged with coming up with a plan came from the traditional, centrist and progressive constituencies, Jones said.
“Ultimately what is called the traditionalist plan passed,” he explained. “That traditional plan did not allow for any language about human sexuality. It became very clear how split we are on this topic. We have to continue that conversation in 2020.”
The traditionalists adhere to the view that homosexuality doesn’t line up with Christian teachings. Jones said if this plan does pass, those traditionalist churches can take a vote to leave the denomination and form a new one. He said a name for that new denomination hasn’t been created.
Even though the 16-member mediation team has passed this traditional plan, it now must go before the General Conference that will be held in May in Minneapolis, Jones said.
However, before it can even be brought to the floor, there will have to be agreement to do so without the plan having made the General Conference deadline.
“The deadline for any petitions to make the floor of General Conference for a vote is September,” Jones said. “This plan did not make that deadline. So, in order for it to even come to a vote there will have to be more things that will have to take place — out of the ordinary things.”
It is definitely not a done deal, Jones stressed. “Right now, it can’t even be voted on.”
The UMC has been grappling with the issue of homosexuality for some 50 years, Jones said.
He said the church went through a similar split during the Civil War. He chooses not to predict the future, but there is a pretty good chance this plan will end up being voted on at General Conference.
Those who will be voting if it gets that far will be delegates chosen by the UMC global conferences. The Holston Conference will be sending six clergy, six lay leaders and alternates.
The head delegate is Emily Ballard, while the first elected clergy is Kim Goddard. Neither are from churches in Blount County. The other delegates include Del Holley, the Rev. Wil Cantrell, Anne Travis, John Eldridge, Donna Mosby, the Rev. Paul Seay, the Rev. Mary Thompson, the Rev. Randy Frye, the Rev. Sharon Bowers and Becky Hall. These delegates to General Conference 2020 were elected at the Holston Annual Conference in June 2019.
Portions of three states
The Holston Conference is made up of 864 congregations in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and North Georgia. Total membership is 158,861.
If the Protocol of Reconciliation and Grace Through Separation does pass in May, churches can vote to leave and form a new traditional denomination, Jones said. Any churches wishing to stay will do nothing.
Conservative churches forming a new denomination would retain their assets under the plan. The new denomination also would receive $25 million.
If passed, there then would be a special called General Conference, similar to the one held in 2019, Jones explained. Topics that would be addressed at that time would include the creation of regional conferences, the removal of the current prohibitions against LGBTQ people and the repealing of the traditional plan.
The last two would have to take place before same-sex weddings could be performed and homosexual clergy could be ordained legally, Jones said.
General Conference is generally held every four years, but this divide has caused the UMC to schedule special called sessions to try and find a solution, Jones said.
There are 25 UMC churches in Blount County, Jones said. More than half have members whose families helped start the church. They have family members that have been attending for 50 to 100 years.
“In cases like this, it can make decisions to leave the church or the denomination extremely difficult,” Jones explained. “It’s hard for just about anyone to leave a place where they have invested so much of their life, time and money, but when you add a family legacy to this, it makes it even more difficult. So if the day comes when churches must make a decision to stay or leave, the conversation leading up to that decision will include more than thoughts and beliefs surrounding the human sexuality debate.”
Jones said the Holston Conference has heard some rumblings from church members who have stated they want to leave; however, nothing formal has taken place.
“As of today, no churches, to my knowledge, have submitted any formal request to begin a disaffiliation process,” he said.
