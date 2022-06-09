Sometimes helping others on the road back begins with two wheels and a heart.
That’s the idea behind a new nonprofit in Blount County that developed after a community forum on homelessness. PIVOT TN, which stands for Purpose in Valuing Others Today, has been four years in the making. Its founders are Theresa Gray, who serves as president, and Colleen Williams, treasurer.
A component of the agency is called A2B Cycle Program in which individuals in need of transportation can volunteer in the community and in return, get a bicycle, helmet and lock. It’s a first step for those who don’t have transportation and therefore a job which prevents them from being able to afford a safe place to live.
The ultimate goal is for all to have that. Gray and Williams said PIVOT TN is focusing its energies on providing transitional housing for people who are coming out of jail or shelters, abusive situations and others who have fallen through the cracks. To confront issues like drug use and mental health, PIVOT TN has also partnered up with other agencies in the county.
By addressing those factors, there is a much better chance that someone will be able to find permanent housing, PIVOT TN believes.
“We are going to need community support to be able to provide supportive housing,” Williams said. “We can’t do it alone.”
Others on the board of this nonprofit include Brooke Whitehead, secretary; Bobby Eason, director; Drew Goins, director; and Katelyn McGuire, grant writer.
So far, PIVOT TN has reached out to John 3:16 Outreach, Habitat for Humanity, True Purpose Ministries, Cherokee Health Systems, Family Promise of Blount County, Good Neighbors, McNabb Center, A Place to Stay and Century Harvest Farms. Some of them have programs for substance abuse, offer mental health services, assist with utility payments, provide affordable housing, help with rent, as well as referrals. The goal is to provide a holistic approach to the crisis of being homeless.
It is important, both of these founders said, to know what everyone else is doing so that services aren’t being duplicated and referrals can be made.
Getting this nonprofit off the ground also means public awareness that it exists. Toward that end, PIVOT TN has scheduled its first Freedom Community Ride, set for Saturday, June 25, at Alcoa High School. This will be a 1- to 5-mile family fun ride or a leisurely 10-mile ride to also include prizes for the best decked out freedom rider, most decorated freedom bike and most freedom spirited rider.
Proceeds will go toward supporting transportation and housing needs in Blount County.
Williams said they have already witnessed the A2B Cycle Program working.
“It’s not just the handout of a bike,” she said. “We ask that they pour back into their community with five hours of volunteer service.” Knox Area Rescue Ministries is one place where those in need of bikes are volunteering and with good results, Willams said.
Volunteers with PIVOT TN recently teamed up with Keep Blount Beautiful to help clean up a homeless encampment located under a bridge. A total of about 40 bags of trash was removed, Williams and Gray said.
There are signs all over this community that homelessness is right here, they agreed. Tents are pitched right next to businesses and people are living in their cars.
Gray said she had a wake-up call even before the United Way forum. She said she was driving one day and saw a man walking down the road who was in need of a warm coat or blanket.
“I could heard the words of I John 3:17 which says, If you see a brother in need and don’t have pity on them, how can the love of Christ be in your heart? Honestly, I felt crazy, compelled and scared all at the same time.”
Gray said she tried to give the man a blanket from her car. “He said the most humbling thing to me,” she said. “He said, ‘Give it to someone else. I have plenty.’”
There are some who would would argue those in homelessness choose to be there or they made bad decisions and must now deal with the consequences. Some would also suggest sending them to other counties. Williams said those who reach out for help should be met with compassion and action where they are.
“Why should they have to leave their community?” she asked. “Why shouldn’t we help them stay here?”
As a math teacher, Williams said the reason many end up in homelessness is simple addition and subtraction. The fair market rent for a two-bedroom home here in Blount County is $915; to be able to afford that, a person needs to make $24 per hour, she explained.
Rentals of $500 or less count for only 6% in Blount County, according to PIVOT TN.
Because of soaring prices for a lot of necessities, this housing crisis is getting harder to ignore, Williams said. The middle class is feeling it, too, not just those at poverty level. “They have to realize it’s all the more difficult for people who have more obstacles to overcome,” she said.
There is also a shortage of affordable housing units that are subsidized housing, these two said. Gray said she got a call from an elderly man who was being evicted because his landlord had sold the property. He had nowhere to go.
This bridge housing that PIVOT TN wants to be able to provide will require the acquisition of property. Williams and Gray know how prices have shot up. But they also believe in the model of care that other programs like True Purpose Ministries is providing those with addiction issues.
PIVOT TN has also looked at other programs, like Mobile Loaves and Fishes in Texas and The Village at Glencliff in Nashville.
It seems a tall order, but Gray said it is achievable with the right mind set.
“We believe that everyone has the time, talent and treasure to share,” she said. “Our community will never be well unless we all work together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.