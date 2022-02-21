Everett Senior Center is offering a Take Charge of Your Diabetes series on Tuesdays, beginning March 22. It will continue on March 29, April 5, 19 and 26 and May 3. Classes will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville.
The six-week program is designed for people with diabetes and caregivers to learn basic skills necessary to self-manage their diabetes and work effectively with their health care professionals. The Take Charge of Your Diabetes Program is conducted by two leaders certified by Stanford University diabetes self management program master trainers.
For more information, or to sign up for the program, contact Mary Beth Lima UT/TSU Extension 982-6430 ext 4, mlima@utk.edu or Will Gates, Blount County Health Department, 865-268-3758, william.gates@@tn.gov.
