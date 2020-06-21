She is only 10, but fifth grader Zion “Zee” Carnes carries a knack for history like an impassioned teacher in front of a classroom. She especially seeks out those stories about the fearless women who played a role in the very foundations of this nation.
Her tenacity for learning and sharing her discoveries has caught the attention of many, including the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The homeschooled student who lives in Friendsville just recently placed first in the state with her essay on “The Voyage of the Mayflower.” Zee chose to write her narrative as a series of diary entries from a girl traveling with her family to a new world. This is the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower coming to America. The DAR chose the theme.
For her accomplishment, Zee was awarded a certificate and also a commemorative copy of the Tennessee Blue Book, appropriately colored yellow this year in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote. Yellow was the color of the suffrage cause. It’s a story Zee knows well.
In addition, this Blount County student placed second in the state with her stamp design commemorating the anniversary of the 19th Amendment. A poem she penned placed third in the nation; it’s subject also was the ratifying of the 19th Amendment. She earned these awards through her participation in contests sponsored the DAR, Mary Blount chapter.
“I have been creating stories from my imagination since I was little, but I didn’t write essays for competition until last year in fourth grade,” Zee explained. She said her favorite things to write are her “imagination stories.” Those are the ones that combine reality with fantasy and science fiction, about all sorts of topics.
“Whatever interests me at the moment,” she said.
While her favorite subject is math, Zee said she loves studying history, especially important events that occurred right here in Tennessee. That includes the ratification of the 19th Amendment. It seems the young student looks for the stories that shine the light on the remarkable things women in history have done.
“My history heroine is Harriet Tubman,” she said. “I am really inspired by her life. If I could meet any historical person, I’d meet her.”
Zee also went to the Smithsonian a couple of years ago and saw Tubman’s shawl, which was very cool, she said.
Reading biographies is another way Zee likes to spend her time. The story of Eleanor Roosevelt made a strong statement to this 10-year-old.
“She had a very sad childhood but she still managed to positively impact future generations,” Zee said. “There are lots of amazing women who have helped pave the way for us girls who are just beginning to explore what we want to do with our lives.”
Eden Carnes is Zee’s older sister and she, too, has entered the DAR essay contest. She placed first in the nation for her short story in her age category; her topic also was the 19th Amendment.
“I have enjoyed that story since the fourth grade,” Eden said. “I always thought the story of Harry Burn was fascinating. It has become a part of our lives. Zee and I know it inside and out.”
The influence of a mom
Harry T. Burn was the youngest state legislator at the time, elected when he was only 22. He was against giving women the right to vote initially and wore the red rose, a symbol of the anti-suffragists as the battle waged.
But on the day that mattered, Burn voted with the suffragists and the 19th Amendment was passed because Tennessee became the 38th state to approve the amendment. It was his mother, Phoebe “Febb” Burn, who convinced him to change his vote.
Zee loves sharing that story. She won’t be able to vote for a few more years, but she said understands the significance of the important amendment and her place in it.
Women and even men like Frederick Douglas worked very hard for 70 years to win the right to vote, Zee said. “It’s kind of like planting an acorn. The effort you put into planting the acorn may not mean anything to you, but for future generations, the oak tree provides shade.”
Other historical figures she finds fascinating are Amelia Earhart, Albert Einstein, Cesar Chavez, Sitting Bull, Thomas Edison and Abraham Lincoln. Her favorite artist is Vincent Van Gogh. She named her cat after him.
Holding other passions
When she isn’t deep into history books, Zee finds time to play the piano, compete in basketball and act with the Primary Players. Her writing includes song lyrics with Eden.
The curious student will always find herself wanting to learn more, about everything. She is thankful for the opportunities to enter writing competitions and for the DAR’s encouragement. There is so much to discover, she said.
“I enjoy visiting the places where history happens, and we have a lot of really cool things that happened within an easy drive of Blount County,” she said.
