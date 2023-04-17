It was no accident Blount County Master Gardeners selected April 22 as the day for their annual plant sale — it’s Earth Day, set aside for acknowledging and appreciating this beautiful planet of ours.
Some who will attend want to start a backyard project; for others, this sale is a way to add to what’s already growing in the garden. All are welcome to come browse for free and purchase plants and gardening tools to spruce up any piece of ground in need.
Prices are lower than most retail stores, said Hilde Phipps, fundraising chair for the sale and also a master gardener. In addition, there will be several master gardeners on hand to answer important questions — things like planting in sun versus shade, how to amend clay soil and how tall a dwarf tree will grow.
The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22 at the Blount County Extension Office, 1219 McArthur Road, Maryville; the complex is known as the Blount County Operations Center. This is the second year this event is being held here. Previous locations included New Midland Plaza and The Shed.
“We are now in what we hope is our permanent location,” Phipps said. There is ample space for the sale and also lots of parking, she said. The Master Gardeners program is overseen by the Extension Office.
Perennials, annuals, trees, shrubs, native plants and also vegetable plants will be ready to go home with hopeful gardeners, Phipps said. The plants have all been planted and nurtured by these trained master gardeners.
There are probably 100 master gardeners in Blount County, local men and women who love to dig in the dirt but also wanted to get an extensive education in this months-long program. People like Susan Daffron, a master gardener since 2016. She said she wanted to learn from experts so she could save herself some trial and error.
“I wanted to learn how to do things the right way,” Daffron said. “Sometimes you plant things and they die. This is a way to get better educated on how to care for them.”
Daffron grows peonies, irises, daylilies and roses at her home garden. She has been working on this 2023 plant sale and said she will be there Saturday to help others getting started.
A common complaint concerns the clay soil in many parts of Blount County. Daffron said it is pretty good for growing lots of things. It just needs to be amended, she explained. “It already has lots of good nutrients and minerals.” she said.
The proceeds from this plant sale will go toward master gardener projects in the community, Phipps pointed out. That might include a school garden or continuation of the seed library at the Blount County Public Library.
Want to know what to plant to attract bees, birds and butterflies? Master gardeners can help with that, Hipps said.
“We really have a sharp team that will be there Saturday,” she said.
In addition, there will be a section of gardening tools, flags, crafts and other items like gloves and wind chimes. Phipps said all of those items are donated.
Daffron said they hope to grow this event in the new location. It has a covering in case of rain. She said the goal is to have community gardens here and also a place where schoolchildren can learn to be gardeners.
The master gardeners also have established a fire wise garden at the location on McArthur Road to give homeowners ideas on how to make their homes safer. The organization is a not-for-profit program that invests back into the community, Hipps said. “It is a pay-it-forward organization.”
Daffron added April 22 is the perfect day to get out of the house to start some gardening projects using well-trained master gardeners for advice.
“Earth Day is a cool day for a sale,” she said. “We have to take care of Mother Earth for sure.”
