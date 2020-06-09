Marine Geographic of Knoxville and West Palm Beach, Florida, will be displaying their research vessel Quest, treasure from ancient ship wrecks, related diving equipment, antique charts, etc., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Volunteer Landing Docks at Calhoun’s Restaurant on the river, 400 Neyland Drive, Knoxville.
Marine Geographic has been performing underwater and marine services since 1982.
They also build specialty boats and subsea equipment and produce television marine documentaries. The company will also provide free boat rides to children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The free boating course is open to those ages 10 to 16.
For a reservation, call 865-237-0291.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
