Recent homebuyers, those longtime homeowners wanting to sell, DIY know-it-alls, bathroom remodelers and crafty artisans — all will find valuable resources at an upcoming weekend event in Knoxville.
It’s the Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show, set for Feb. 10-12 at the Knoxville Convention Center. Shannon Herron, marketing and creative director for Dogwood Arts, said it has become a one-stop shop full of ideas and inspiration for people of all talent and wish lists.
“You think about a typical trade show where homeowners might get inspired for that next big project, whether that might be installing a fence or renovating a bathroom or kitchen,” Herron said. “It’s great to come and meet businesses like that. If you are in the market for new appliances it’s an easy place to come and hit all of those vendors at one spot versus driving all over town.”
The educational side of things will include how-to sessions covering topics such as how to use natural stone, making kitchen cabinet repairs, tornado safe rooms, transforming garage doors and tropical terrariums. Some DIY sessions with Maker Market vendors require registration, like a candle making workshop and one featuring creating chunky knit blankets. How to design a moss wall is another. Herron said there will be 35 local Maker Market artisans at the show.
Maybe you want to learn more about the housing market in the greater Knoxville area. Local real estate agents will be on hand to report on that. A travel agency will be part of the show too, along with utility representatives who will talk about energy efficiency. Jack McCoy of Jack McCoy Design will give attendees information on fine garden and landscape design.
Daily live music, expert panel discussions on topics like interior design trends and energy efficiency, and demonstrations of healthy cooking and home organization — and much more — are offered over the course of three days.
Kids 12 and younger are admitted for free; they can meet and greet favorite characters like Anna and Elsa from “Frozen,” and superheroes Spider-Man and Wonder Woman.
This perennial preview of spring invites guests to leave winter at the door, experience over 10,000 square feet of Grand Gardens, and meet with more than 150 vendors in home improvement, interior design, appliances and more.
“Some of the vendors will do show specials unique to the House & Garden Show that you won’t get if you just walk into their store,” Herron said. Many times the business owners will be at the show providing their individual expertise, he added.
That includes plenty of area nurseries that bring native plants and other stuff to sell. Spring is getting closer so gardeners are ready to be inspired and choose items for the garden, Herron said.
Plus, attendees can enter to win $7,500 toward their next home project, courtesy of ORNL Federal Credit Union, in celebration of its 75th anniversary.
The funds raised at this event allow Dogwood Arts to host the rest of its 20-plus annual events and programs at no cost to the community. Ticket proceeds go directly to operating costs for events like Chalk Walk, the Dogwood Arts Festival, Featured Gardens and more.
“Everything we do besides this event and the musical festival is free to the community, so this show makes it possible,” Herron said.
David’s Abbey Carpets and Floors is celebrating its 50th anniversary by sponsoring the Community Organization Fair, featuring 30-plus nonprofit and community organizations at the show entrance.
The 2023 Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show is presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union and KUB Fiber.
Sponsors include David’s Abbey Carpet and Floors, Acme Block & Brick, Lilienthal Gallery, Pattersons Home Appliances, Ag-Pro Companies, Graphic Creations, Junk Bee Gone, The Scout Guide Knoxville, Rusty Wallace Kia of Knoxville, and Mayo Garden Center.
For more information visit www.dogwoodarts.com/
houseandgardenshow.
