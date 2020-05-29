All dog obedience classes scheduled to begin June 1 at Springbrook Park in Alcoa have been canceled. Classes will resume on Aug. 10. For more information, call 865-705-7324 or 865-407-9567 or email bsobas264@hotmail.com.
