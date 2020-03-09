Puppy Preschool, Beginner Obedience and Beginner Rally classes are being offered at Springbrook Park Gym, 1561 Dalton St., in Alcoa (formerly located at Maryville Academy). Attendees may register at the first class on Monday, March 16. All dogs must be current on shots and proof of vaccination is required.
Call 705-7324 or 407-9567, or email sssutton
15@gmail.com or bsobas
264@hotmail.com for more information. Classes offered include:
AKC STAR PUPPY PROGRAM: For puppies ages 8 to 14 Weeks — The focus of this class is early socialization, which is very important for young dogs. Basic commands, grooming and housebreaking will also be covered. Classes begin from 6-6:60 p.m. on Monday, March 16. The fee is $60 for seven weeks. Bring your puppy with you on the first night. The instructor is Sandy Sutton.
BEGINNER OBEDIENCE: For dogs ages 14 weeks and older — Continued socialization, basic obedience, behavior issues. Classes begin from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16. The fee is $90 for seven weeks/$45 for rescue dogs (must show proof of rescue agency/shelter). Leave your dog at home on the first night. The instructor is Sandy Sutton.
BEGINNER RALLY: Enrollment in this class requires previous obedience class participation at least through a beginner level. Classes begin from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16. The fee is $90 for seven weeks. Bring your dog with you on the first night. The instructor is Sandy Sutton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.