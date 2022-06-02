Dogwood Arts will begin installing the 2022-2023 Art In Public Places Sculpture Exhibition this weekend, June 4 and 5, in Knoxville. The exhibition includes 31 new sculptures selected by renowned glass artist, Tommie Rush.
The program has grown tremendously in the past year (from 19 sculptures to 31) with the addition of three new placement sites––including Emory Place in North Knoxville, the Student Union at the University of Tennessee and the Maker Exchange at World’s Fair Park.
Installations will begin on Saturday, June 4, at the ORNL Federal Credit Union branches at Northshore and Oak Ridge. The majority of the sculptures in Krutch Park and Emory Place will be replaced on Sunday, June 5, and finally at Zoo Knoxville, the UT Gardens and the McGhee Tyson Airport on Tuesday, June 7.
The exhibition includes sculptors from 16 different states across the country: Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.
Artists included in the exhibition: Luke Achterberg, Matt Amante, Mary Angers, Nicole Beck, Steve Buduo, Brigit Ciskowski, Jim Collins, Matthew Duffy, Travis Emmen, Brian Ferriby, Art Garcia, Mike Hansel, Richard Herzog, Suguru Hiraide, Hanna Jubran, Rollin Karg, Ray Katz, Andrew Light, Harry McDaniel, Nathan Pierce, Richard Pitts, John Ross, Antoinette Schultze, Kevin Vanek, Susan Woodford, Chris Wubbena and Joni Younkins-Herzog.
The sculptures will be on display throughout the greater Knoxville area through June 2023: in Downtown Knoxville (Krutch Park, Emory Place, Maker Exchange, UT Gardens, UTK Student Union), East Knoxville (Zoo Knoxville, The Muse), West Knoxville (ORNL Federal Credit Union–Northshore Branch), Oak Ridge (American Museum of Science & Energy, Jackson Square, ORNL Federal Credit Union–Oak Ridge Branch), and Maryville/Alcoa (McGhee Tyson Airport). The full exhibition includes 39 sculptures (31 new, eight on permanent display).
Tommie Rush, a native of Mobile, Alabama, is a glass artist who lives and maintains a studio, Tomco Inc., in Knoxville. Rush has created a unique and identifiable style which has been celebrated in over 75 exhibitions and was honored in a retrospective exhibition at the Mobile Museum of Art in the spring of 2011. Her work can be found in numerous private and museum collections including the Sheldon Art Museum and Sculpture Garden, the Renwick Gallery and the Tennessee State Museum, Nashville, among others.
