Ten years ago, Monte Vista Baptist Church partnered with Family Promise of Blount County for a unique, family-friendly and fun way to raise funds.
They called the event the Resurrection Run, and it was embraced by this community. Close to 600 people signed on in those first years for the 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk. The successful and popular run became an annual event, not set for a specific date. It has always been hosted on the Saturday before Easter, which means it falls somewhere in the months of March or April.
This year, the Saturday before Easter is April 16, and once again Blount Countians are being asked to lace up their sneakers in support of this ministry that has families experiencing homelessness as its focus. Family Promise provides emergency shelter to our community’s homeless families along with transitional housing and case management.
According to Caroline Lamar, Family Promise’s executive director, the program is full and there’s a waiting list to get in. At present, there are nine adults and 15 children in the shelter and transitional housing programs. The agency is also serving additional families through prevention and diversion services.
Increases in rent and the availability of affordable housing is at a crisis level with no swift end in sight, Lamar has pointed out.
“Fundraising has been a challenge,” Lamar said, because COVID has canceled in-person gatherings not just for Family Promise but for lots of others too. In 2020 and 2021, this nonprofit held its Resurrection Run virtually. It’s time to come back together, Lamar said. People are certainly ready, she added.
To sign up, go to Family Promise’s website, blountfamilypromise.org. The deadline to get a T-shirt is April 3. The race takes place again at Sandy Springs Park. All ages and fitness levels are encouraged to attend.
“We are just excited about being back in person,” the executive director said, “and just doing an event where we can be together.”
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Resurrection Run. Monte Vista continued to lead the way over the course of many years. Family Promise has taken what they have learned and now heads up the event.
“Monte Vista birthed this event,” Lamar said. “The money they have helped raise over the years has been so valuable — all of the work they have done to build up this event over the years. We are keeping it going.”
The Resurrection Run wasn’t the only thing interrupted where Family Promise is concerned. Families in the emergency shelter program stay in local host churches; that had to be suspended due to the pandemic.
Talks are ongoing between Lamar and church leaders about when they will be ready to resume hosting, which could be soon. Families are currently staying in housing meant for transitional families.
Lamar hopes to get at least 250 runners signed up for the Resurrection Run. She said there are so many more 5Ks and events for people to choose from these days versus 10 years ago.
The money raised at the event will go back into Family Promise programming, Lamar said.
“Resurrection Run is our longest standing fundraiser,” Lamar said. “We are evaluating future fundraising possibilities in 2022 including an online auction later this summer. We also send an annual end-of-year appeal letter that brings in much needed funds at the close of the year.”
The support of its church congregations combined with fundraisers amounts to about 30% of Family Promise’s budget.
Other sources of revenue include the Second Chance Thrift Store that Family Promise opened in December 2019. COVID causes it to shut down temporarily but it’s up and running and recently extended its hours to include being open on Mondays.
There are more than 200 Family Promise affiliates across the United States, with more getting their start this year. Tennessee currently has nine Family Promise affiliates, Lamar said.
Lamar knows there are plenty of reasons for putting this run on your calendar: the weather in mid-April should be good. All of those with a resolution to get up and move more have the perfect opportunity. It’s the day before Easter so many families will be gathering together anyway. And running or walking a 5K will ultimately help a homeless family carve out a better future.
The future for Family Promise of Blount County includes expanding the Transitional Housing program in coming years, Lamar said. She said her organization has partnered with several Blount County churches over the past few years to use existing homes as transitional housing and would welcome the opportunity to add more homes to serve more families.
Clayton has donated a three-bedroom home specifically for transitional housing, Lamar added. “We have already served three families in that home since it was donated in December 2020.”
The next, immediate step is determining when the rotational shelter can resume with the hosting churches.
“If that does not look to be feasible option at this time, we will seek out a location for a static site so we can increase our shelter program capacity,” Lamar said. “Regardless of how our shelter program proceeds, we will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of families experiencing homelessness.”
