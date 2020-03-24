Maryville, TN (37804)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.