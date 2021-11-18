When Tanya Martin or Jackie Hill or Marjorie Stewart would see Dorothy Mitchell-Kincaid walking up their driveways, they were obviously glad to see such a dear friend, but there was this other thought in the backs of their minds.
“Wonder what she wants us to do now?” they would say to themselves. Her friend and pastor, the Rev. Willa Estell, likewise knew Mitchell-Kincaid likely was ready to announce her next project.
But back in 2012, they had no idea the impact this next project would bring. Mitchell-Kincaid, with the help of these friends and a few others, began working to establish the Beloved Community Outreach Foundation. Within a year, it was ready to launch.
It is a nonprofit born out of Mitchell-Kincaid’s frustration and pain of not being able to find adequate help as she battled pancreatic cancer. And if she was having this difficulty, she was quite certain there were others.
The foundation is still going strong, a resource for those in Blount County who are battling chronic illnesses. It is funded mainly through donations, and it’s time for its annual fundraiser, the Dorothy Mitchell-Kincaid Beloved Community Outreach Foundation Founder’s Day Benefit Concert, which is set for 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, at St. Paul AME Zion Church, 401 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville.
Because there is limited seating, the concert also will be streamed on the Facebook page, Dorothy Mitchell-Kincaid Beloved Community Outreach Foundation. Those who attend in-person are asked wear masks.
Mitchell-Kincaid passed away in 2019; Her name was added to the foundation’s title to ensure that her legacy and the work she put into it is recognized and honored.
“We are still honoring Dorothy and continuing her legacy,” Estell said. “This was her baby. We are just determined to keep it going and help people, especially in these hard times.”
The money this foundation disperses goes to those with chronic illnesses who are under a doctors’ care. The funds might be to help with a medical co-pay, rent or utilities, Estell said. She chairs the foundation. Each request is looked at individually, and the person seeking help is kept anonymous, even within the committee making the decisions. Treasurer Marjorie Stewart is the only one who knows the identities.
Stewart reported that since the DMKBCOF began in 2013, it has helped 479 families, providing more than $82,000 in funds. Needs have changed over the years, she said.
“The majority in the past was for utilities,” Stewart said. “We had a slowdown this year in April, May and June, probably because people were getting help. It picked up in July. This time it’s rent.”
She said the foundation set a limit of $200 per family per year, but that doesn’t mean they can’t vote to approve more. “We have that discretion,” she said.
Stewart and the others listened to Mitchell-Kincaid talk about how embarrassing and humiliating it can be to ask for help. She didn’t want others to have to go through that, she explained.
Help is not based on how much money people make but the size of the need at the moment, Stewart said.
Estell said the fact this foundation serves Blount County means it is a group of neighbors helping neighbors. She said the DMKBCOF can’t solve the world’s problems or even all of the dire situations right here, but it should do all it can to serve others.
“As long as there is this percentage of us that is not OK, we are not OK,” the pastor said. “Because we are a community.”
This is a faith-based nonprofit. Stewart said there have been times when donations are down but the needs are not. Then a check comes in the mail to sustain the foundation and its mission.
“God has to be in the plan,” she said. “That’s how we have been able to make it from fundraiser to fundraiser. I have been blessed by it.”
Martin signed on from the beginning, like the others. This longtime friend of Mitchell-Kincaid said they were all told by her that they would probably only be in these leadership roles for four years and then others could take over. That didn’t happen.
There will come a time when new blood will have to take over, Martin said. “The biggest thing is, we don’t want the vision to die.”
Besides being dear friends of Mitchell-Kincaid, these board members of the DMKBCOF already were retired so they could devote the time that is needed. They also have one more thing in common.
“Cancer has hit all of our families in one way or another,” Martin said. “We have that in common.”
While cancer is one of the conditions this foundation will help with, that is not the sole focus. Mitchell-Kincaid died of pancreatic cancer but didn’t want to limit the foundation to only serving cancer patients.
This concert on Sunday is one of only two annual fundraisers for the foundation. The other is a Memorial Day service. Martin, who serves as secretary for this nonprofit, said despite a pandemic and the resulting restrictions, the people of Blount County continue to support what Mitchell-Kincaid pulled together.
“We must be doing something right because God has blessed us,” she said. “We are still receiving donations and we are still able to help people. That tells me God is pleased with what we are doing.”
Jackie Hill has to laugh when she thinks about Mitchell-Kincaid and how she was able to rally a team around a good idea, even if the team members were hesitant at first.
“Dorothy was tenacious if nothing else,” she said. “You could tell her no, but she would come right back at you.”
But Hill witnessed her friend’s frustration and grief over getting help. She said because Mitchell-Kincaid went through all of that, she was the right person to establish a foundation. Mitchell-Kincaid wanted an organization that would help all it can without judgment on people and without causing the humiliation that comes with asking for help, this friend explained.
“Some people think in order to help someone, you have to be able to give thousands of dollars,” Hill said. “No, that isn’t it. Sometimes people just want to have someone they can talk to about their issues or someone to go to the doctor with them to be another set of ears. It isn’t just dollars and cents. Dorothy knew that.”
