For young mothers or mothers-to-be in this community who need support — a local church is stepping in to help with an event on Thursday night.
It will take place beginning at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Dotson Memorial Baptist Church, located at the corner of William Blount Drive and Morganton Road, Maryville.
Organizer Kent Johnson said free diapers, formula and baby wipes will be provided to those who need them. This giveaway is being spearheaded by Johnson and his ministry, Bibles and Barbells at Dotson, along with his Sunday school class, Mayberry.
The Sunday school class is led by Ron Mills. It is named for the popular TV series “The Andy Griffith Show.” Johnson said Mills uses the show to illustrate practical life applications to Sunday lessons.
“I know it sounds strange, but Ron Mills does a great job of tying it together and make it very real and very applicable,” Johnson said.
Bibles and Barbells, Johnson said, is a group of mostly high school students who workout each Thursday in Dotson’s weight room. The workouts are followed by a time of devotion, Johnson said.
These students and others in the church have been collecting the baby items for weeks. The hallway at Dotson was filling up and Johnson said he had also stored some in his garage.
The giveaway will be set up so those receiving the supplies will simply drive up and make a request. The volunteers will then load them into the vehicle, so no one will have to get out of the car. The area is covered, so weather won’t be an issue.
“We will also have some nonperishable food items for them as well,” Johnson said. “We are just going to show them a little love.”
Johnson enjoys working with the church’s youth. He said the best way to teach them about loving and supporting their community, is by actions.
“I also want them to learn to serve,” he said.
With a sluggish economy and high prices for everything from food to formula and gasoline, Johnson said those who can, should step
up. That especially includes churches, he believes.
“We spend money on everything else — including millions of dollars on fancy buildings. We can take care of children. We have an obligation to do that.”
The giveaway will last as long as the items do. Johnson stressed that any mom or mom-to-be can come; this isn’t
limited to the Dotson family. And if there are people in line when there are no more items to give away, Johnson said he will get contact information and bring their items later.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
