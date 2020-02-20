Singing in the Valley, a night of bluegrass gospel, will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Lenoir City High School auditorium, 1485 Old Highway 95 in Lenoir City. Featured performers will be Doyle Lawson and Quicksolver and Lake Side. Tickets for the artists circle are $25, with general seating at $20. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 423-420-9408 or visit www.lakesidegospel.com. Children 11 and under are admitted free.
Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver in concert Saturday
- From staff reports
