Singing in the Valley, a night of bluegrass gospel, will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Lenoir City High School auditorium, 1485 Old Highway 95 in Lenoir City. Featured performers will be Doyle Lawson and Quicksolver and Lake Side. Tickets for the artists circle are $25, with general seating at $20. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 423-420-9408 or visit www.lakesidegospel.com. Children 11 and under are admitted free.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.