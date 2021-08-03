The Tennessee Agricultural Production Association (TAPA) named Neil Rhodes, a professor with the University of Tennessee Department of Plant Sciences, an honorary member at their annual meeting in Gatlinburg, in July.
TAPA’s purpose is to inform producers, academic professionals, industry people and government regulators about best agricultural production practices. Rhodes is a long-time member and finds the title a special distinction.
“My involvement with what is now TAPA goes all the way back to 1985. Through the years, the association has been an invaluable influence on my career, especially when I was a young faculty member making connections. I have given numerous papers and posters, worked on many committees, and even served as president. So, the honor feels like a capstone,” Rhodes explains. “As I retire, I still plan to attend some of TAPA’s meetings. I have a lot of friends there, and I intend to stay informed about industry innovations.”
The tribute will come at an appropriate moment in Rhodes’ career as his retirement will begin in August.
“I am a weed scientist and plant physiologist, and my work developed economically viable and environmentally sustainable weed management systems. Weed scientists use what they know about crops and the weeds themselves to do this. In the larger scheme, weeds limit production by competing for nutrients, water, space and light. So, we are focused on producers having available the most effective management techniques.”
Rhodes is realizing a full circle in his professional endeavors as he began as a student in what is now the Department of Plant Sciences. “I started as an undergraduate at the University of Tennessee in 1973 after graduating from Alcoa High School. I received a bachelor’s and master’s degree there, and then left for North Carolina State to complete a doctorate. To go from a fledgling student at an institution to becoming a colleague of your mentors is incredible. I emulated many of my professors, and I wanted my programs to be as helpful as theirs.”
While Rhodes did not immediately become an academic, the hills of East Tennessee called him back. “I began working in industry, a chemical company, with a position in the Mississippi Delta. It was an education for a young Ph.D that knew he had all of the answers. I always thought, though, that I wanted to come home. In 1985, a research and teaching position came available at the University of Tennessee. After interviewing, I started my career in academia. Then an Extension position came open, and that had always been my dream job. The benefit of working in these various areas is that I have seen many aspects of weed science from research to application.”
Rhodes moved to Extension in 1990. He even served as department head.
With so many satisfying accomplishments, Rhodes leaves a legacy of service, but he is ready to change gears. “I am looking forward to spending a little more time fishing. I want to be involved with volunteer work at my church and in the community. I will do consulting on a limited basis, but I do not want to be too busy. I am excited about the future.”
