This month, Greenback School is full of celebrations and new opportunities. For the first time ever, drama club will be offered for high school students by Casey Hicks and video production will be taught by Josh Talley. On Jan. 6, a senior session took place to introduce and inform students of other post graduation paths besides traditional college or straight to the workforce. This panel focused on technical fields such as welding, cosmetology and electrical work and was headed by the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Greenback School also recently celebrated its 100th anniversary since the school’s opening in 1921 by inviting alumni to attend a high school basketball game and reception in the school’s auditorium. Angie Lucier and Claudette Ervin, both Greenback School staff, coordinated the event. Displays, including vintage Greenback sports uniforms, were provided by the Greenback Historical Society. Ira Massey was the host for the evening, the band provided entertainment, alumni Traci Russel and Jimmy Stinnett lead the national anthem, and the Greenback cheerleading squad took on the task of serving the guests. In addition, John Cochran was honored as the oldest living graduate of Greenback High School and Thelma Cooper was recognized as the oldest living Greenback staff member, having served 40 years.
Another thing to celebrate is the upcoming basketball homecoming. This week, Jan. 10-14, students will participate in the celebration by dressing up with the themes of each day which include old versus young, class color, anything but a backpack, decade day and the grand finale of orange and black. On Friday night, three candidates from each high school grade will be presented during half-time, and a queen and three princesses will be crowned.
Lastly, the school would like to celebrate Izzy Belcher and Brooklynn Jones for representing the Greenback High School Future Farmers of America in sub-regionals for public speaking.
