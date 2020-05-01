Singer Dre Hilton will bring his The Hits and Oldies Show to Maryville with performances at 11 a.m. on May 8-9 at Alcoa-Maryville Church of God, 2615 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. The performance will include music from the 1950s and '60s. Hilton performed with the Soul of Motown for seven years.
Admission is $20. All attendees must RSVP at 865-259-0630 or email hitsandoldiesshow@gmail.com. The event will be compliant with COVID-19 guidelines.
