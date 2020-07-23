Dre Hilton and his Hits and Oldies Big Band Show will perform at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Alcoa-Maryville Church of God, 2615 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Cost to attend the show is $20. Hilton will perform varies classics. For more information and tickets, call 865-259-0630.
The native of St. Louis previously performed with Soul of Motown in Pigeon Forge. His repertoire includes great oldies from the 1950s and '60s, everything from Elvis Presley to James Brown and Chuck Berry. His musical influences also include gospel and jazz.
