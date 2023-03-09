In her quests around the world, Brenda Prater Sellers has sought out the highest, the lowest, tallest and largest of places.
She once slept inside the belly of the largest dog (Dog Bark Inn), and now wants to visit the biggest glass of sweet tea, in Summerville, South Carolina. She's climbed Mount Everest and stayed in an underwater hotel. A silo, ice hotel and Idaho potato were other places Sellers has bedded down for the night. Sixty-nine countries and counting.
These adventures all have a place in her first book, entitled "You Slept Where? — Calamities of a Clumsy Businesswoman." And now she has one more claim to fame — the first person to host a drive-by book signing in this community, at her Maryville home.
Sellars admits she came up with the plan after serving as her own marketer.
"I got tired of lugging around all of those boxes of books,"she explained. "I decided to just roll them to the driveway and let people drive up and get them."
She said she did plenty of research before claiming to be the first author in Blount County to host a drive-by book signing. If anyone had, it would make sense for it to have taken place during the pandemic. She uncovered nothing of the kind.
The book just came out at the end of 2022. Sellers retired as president of local company Chroma back in 2019 to finish the writing. So far, she's held three book signings — one at Shannondale, one at Blount Memorial Hospital and the drive-by affair.
The author said more than 35 vehicles mad the trip to her home that recent day. It was cloudy and cool, but that didn't stop these friends and strangers intrigued to delve into the tales. She was even advertising that the person who could provide a 1959 Cadillac for display would get a free copy of "You Slept Where?" Sellers once slept in one of them.
No one came up with a Cadillac, but there was a red Corvette on site.
She's had so many worldwide adventures due to business traveling for Chroma and the vacations with husband, Ed Young, or Big Ed as he is affectionately known. He figures prominently in the book and was a captain with the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Sellers' son Dustin, a musician, has also been along for many excursions she writes about. Sellers has a section on her mother, Katherine Prater; she passed away with dementia.
A motorcycle enthusiast, Sellers said she would have had more bikers at the drive-by book signing had it not looked like rain. One rider, Tony Keck, drove his truck, with trailer in tow. "He was acting like he was going to fill that whole trailer with books," Sellers said.
It took Sellers more than five years to write and then publish her book. She has a website (brendapraterselles.com) to promote it and those interested can buy the book there. Cost is $28.99. Neighborly Books and The Village Tinker in Maryville also have copies for sale.
But she doesn't just offer her writing. There are T-shirts that say "Hug a Farmer — They Feed You" and also "Be Nice." Her dad was a farmer in Louisville where Sellers grew up. She graduated from Friendsville High School in 1977. "Be Nice"are words of wisdom from her mom.
She also does what she calls Where's Waldo Wednesdays. Sellers posts photos on social media of places her book ends up — it might be oceanside at Myrtle Beach or alongside that tall glass of sweet tea.
Followers on social media see her marketing savvy. From hosting the first drive-by book signing to putting some of her books on consignment with local businesses, she knows how to grab attention. She said there are probably 200 of her books for sale in real estate offices and nonprofits. It's all about convenience, she said.
Her goal is to sell 10,000 books. She might be close to 3,000 now.
Making lots of money wasn't the goal, however. That's reserved for people like Stephen King and James Patterson. No matter. Sellers said for her, connecting with readers is the point.
"I got my first fan mail," she said. The woman wrote to Sellers about losing her husband to dementia. She also had a son who battled PTSD. Both topics are part of Sellers' story of her husband and mom.
"That book changed her," this author said. It made a difference. You can't put a price tag on that."
She does have good business sense. Being her own marketer is saving money for sure. When she found out a company wanted $400 to make her a sign, she didn't flinch. She made her own.
"It got a lot of attention," she said. Some people who were driving by her house wanted to know what was going on at that day. She had a group of volunteers at the bottom of the driveway to explain. Those curious drivers on their way to the park or grocery store bought books.
Readers and fans have been inquiring if Sellers has one more book inside her brain. Some want a sequel. Others think she should write a self-help book for women in business. She's still deciding.
As a woman who started her own business at 18, she has lots of wisdom to share. She owned two companies by the time she was 22. In her 30s, she had a scuba shop and did photography. There were years spent at Chroma as Sellers worked her way up through the ranks.
Meanwhile, she's planning her next event, a book signing at The Capitol Theater in downtown Maryville on March 28. It will also be a surprise birthday party for Sellers' husband.
It will be the first book signing held there, Sellers added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.