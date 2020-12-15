Chilhowee View Community Center will present its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event a little different this year due to the pandemic. The event will be a drive-thru event instead of having an official ceremony. The trees are now lit and can be viewed each night through Jan. 1 from dusk until the gate closes at 9 p.m. The center is located at 3229 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville.
