The vote is in! The public has chosen the lineup for this year’s Drive-In at the Midway to be held at Knoxville's Chilhowee Park. With more than 1,500 votes cast, the No. 1 choice of moviegoers is "Hocus Pocus" (PG, 1993), which will be the final movie screened on Oct. 30. "Aladdin" (G, 1992) will launch the series on Oct. 9, and "Ferris Beuller’s Day Off" (PG13, 1986) will be shown on Oct. 16. There will not be a movie on Oct. 24.
Admission is free, but all moviegoers must register to gain entrance at www.knoxlib.org/movies. All movies are PG13 or less, but parents are encouraged to check the parental guides for their families.
The City of Knoxville and the Knox County Public Library partnered with Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union to bring outdoor movies to Chilhowee Park this year in lieu of the long-running "Movies on Market Square" series. Each vehicle may bring in the number of passengers for which it is rated (number of seatbelts). Vehicles will also have an adjacent parking space for blankets or lawn chairs. Attendees must have an FM radio to hear the movie.
Everyone must adhere to the Five Core Actions set forth by the Board of Health. Every guest must respect physical distancing safety regulations and wear a mask when moving about the grounds. No physical gathering or interaction of any type can occur within the designated parking lot footprint. Hand sanitizers and masks will be available on site. No food or drink will be available on-site, but moviegoers can bring their own provisions. No alcohol or grills are allowed on site.
For more information, visit www.knoxlib.org/movies.
