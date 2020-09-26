Community members are invited to celebrate the four sons of William D. Evans of Brown School Road from 12:30-3 p.m. today at Maryville Christian School.
Drive through the circle drive to share cards and favorite memories.
Bill Evans Sr. served as a beloved Eagleton Ball Park baseball coach and more than 40 years at ALCOA as a master bricklayer, and his legacy of integrity continues in his sons.
William “Billy” D. Evans Jr., Jeffrey W. Evans, Gary Evans and Johnny Evans are celebrating their 65th, 60th, 58th, and 50th birthdays this year.
They contribute more than 50 years of superior bricklayer services, exceptional teaching and ministry, noted university IT service and invaluable facilities management in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.