The collection of shoeboxes for Samaritan's Purse's Operation Christmas Child starts next week. Due to COVID-19, this will be a drive-through event. Those dropping off boxes will be able to stay in their cars. Volunteers will be wearing masks and practicing safety precautions.
The location for the drop-off is Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville. Here are the dates and times:
Monday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 22, noon to 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Boxes can also be built online at a cost of $25, which includes shipping. Monetary donations can also be made. Go to www.smaritanspurse.org.
