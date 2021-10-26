Dunkin’ coffee at home is teaming up with international recycling leader, TerraCycle, to deepen their commitment to sustainability and help reduce the amount of plastic waste that ends up in landfills. Through the Dunkin’ Coffee Bag Recycling Program, consumers are invited to send in their used Dunkin’ flexible ground coffee bags and whole bean coffee bags to be recycled for free.
“We are very excited to launch this partnership with TerraCycle! Creating a more sustainable future is a significant priority for the Dunkin’ brand as well as our consumers,” said Lee Lust, Brand Director for Dunkin’ at The J.M. Smucker Co.
Participation in the Dunkin’ Coffee Bag Recycling Program is simple: sign up on the TerraCycle program page at https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/dunkin and mail in empty Dunkin’ flexible coffee bags using the provided prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.
Additionally, for every shipment sent to TerraCycle through the recycling program, collectors earn points that can be donated to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.
“At TerraCycle, we understand American’s love affair with a great cup of coffee — we share the sentiment,” said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle Founder and CEO. “But through the Dunkin’ Coffee Bag Recycling Program, coffee lovers can enjoy their favorite pick-me-up, easily reduce waste, all without sacrificing the enjoyment of their favorite brew.”
Any interested individual, school, office, or community organization can participate in the Dunkin’ Coffee Bag Recycling Program. To learn more about TerraCycle’s recycling programs, visit www.terra cycle.com.
