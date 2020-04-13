When it came time for Samuel Brock’s Eagle Scout ceremony, there were a few obstacles to overcome.
Namely, there was no public place to hold the event due to churches being closed and groups of 10 or more prohibited from congregating anywhere.
The Scout, who is 18 and a senior at Maryville High School, didn’t let any of that stop him from enjoying his moment. An Eagle Scout ceremony on Zoom was the next best thing.
Brock tuned in via the internet with Andrew Dirmeyer and two other adults from Scouts BSA, who led the ceremony using Zoom. Brock is now an Eagle Scout, an accomplishment only two out of 100 Scouts attain.
It was more relaxed than I thought it would be,” Brock said of the April 7 ceremony.
It was also fairly short. In normal circumstances, family and friends, fellow Scouts and leaders would have been present to join in the celebration. He said he was not disappointed about the way things turned out. It was the right thing to do in these days of quarantine, he said.
A member of Troop 800, Brock chose to perform his Eagle Scout project to help Sycamore Tree United Methodist Church, where these Scouts meet each week. The work at the Blount County church involved pouring a concrete path that leads from the front entrance of the church to the back patio area. The majority of the work was completed Feb. 14-22. Scouts are expected to come up with their own ideas for Eagle Scout projects, gather the necessary supplies and funding and encourage other Scouts to join in. Documentation along each step also is needed. It took several weeks of planning and a week or so to complete. Brock said he couldn’t have done it without the help of his five fellow Scouts and six adults who had committed to the cause. There were also businesses that donated supplies or expertise — businesses like Harrison Concrete, Vulcan Materials and Anderson Rentals.
“I have never been involved in construction before,” Brock said. “It was a very big learning curve for me.”
There are several requirements for Scouts to earn their Eagle, including earning at least 21 merit badges. These badges are earned in everything from cooking, communication, personal fitness, emergency preparedness and hiking, camping and family life.
Brock has earned many more than the requirement, with 37 badges. He’s been in Scouting for about seven years. In addition, he has held various leadership positions, including patrol leader, troop guide, troop quarter master, assistant senior patrol leader and senior patrol leader. His Scout master is Shawn Blevins. Being in leadership positions is another requirement for reaching the rank of Eagle.
He is the first in his family to reach the level of Eagle Scout.
Well-known recipients of the honor include Sen. Lamar Alexander, Neil Armstrong, Michael Bloomberg, Gerald Ford, Steven Spielberg and William Westmoreland.
As for holding his ceremony via Zoom, Brock said he is the first Scout in his district to do so. He may be the first in the region but hasn’t been able to verify that information.
With this milestone reached, Brock is looking toward completing his high school career and moving forward. He isn’t sure classrooms will be opened back up or if his time at MHS is complete. His next decision will be choosing a career path. Scouting has provided this Eagle Scout with lots of great memories. He said one of his favorites is the time he went rappelling on a cliff that was 100 feet tall. One of his pastimes is rock climbing.
Brock will be presented with a certificate, neckerchief and slider, badge and pin on his uniform to show his new rank. He will receive them once the National Scouts BSA Council gives the official word.
