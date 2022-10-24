This month at Eagleton there was a Red Ribbon Week and also Career Exploration. For Career Exploration, Kyra Webb was interviewed and asked a few questions about her occupation.
Kyra Webb was asked, “Why did you choose to do school counseling?”
She explained, “When I first started college, I was going to be a veterinarian. That’s what I thought I’d want to do with my entire life, and then I started college and realized I was not a fan of being a vet. So I switched to psychology, and then I took a counseling class and fell in love with it … So I found out that was a thing, and I love kids. I love supporting kids and so I just kind of … fell in love with it. So really it’s about the kids. It’s about you guys.”
Webb loves the kids and chose the job mostly to better students’ lives. Being a counselor can be a hard yet rewarding job.
She was also asked about how she helps prep upcoming high school students for their freshman year. She responded with, “So I actually help fifth grade get to sixth grade, and I help eighth grade to ninth. So I do both of those transitions … make sure eighth graders understand their options for high school because we have so much coming up … just making sure that they’re prepared for that and also just the difference that high school makes from middle school because it is very different … Especially since we’re still in the same building, just making sure that they have all the information that they need to succeed in high school.”
Webb helps make sure students are fully prepared and understand the requirements that need to be met when moving forward into a new environment. Even though Eagleton is a combined middle school and high school, she still has to make sure the upcoming freshmen know that there is soon to be a change in their school lives.
There are plenty of other jobs besides counseling. At Career Exploration day, eighth graders interviewed three to five businesses about their jobs. This opportunity is very eye-opening for these students to help show them exactly what jobs these people do. At Career Day, there were booths set up showing students what exactly different professions entail. There was health science, cosmetology, photography, architecture, cooking, a dance studio and a music academy.
Eighth graders enjoyed Career Day very much. There was also a Red Ribbon Week at Eagleton, Oct. 24-28. Here are the themes: Monday — Dress as a Royal construction worker; Tuesday —Wear your favorite sports jersey or T-shirt; Wednesday — Hat day; Thursday — Dress up as a teacher; Friday — Wear red in support of Red Ribbon Week.
Students also get the opportunity to dress up on Halloween day to show off their costumes. There will be a contest for first, second and third place. The categories are Best duo/group, unique, best Disney themed, best superhero and best DIY.
