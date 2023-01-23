This month at Eagleton College and Career Academy the choral department has started to plan a musical for the spring. The choir students got to vote between “Finding Nemo,” “Frozen” and “High School Musical.” The students voted in favor of “High School Musical.” Currently it’s not set in stone that we will do that specific musical, but the plan is to put on that production. In preparation for the musical, students are watching the movie in class and studying the characters.
We are proud of the following educators: Teacher of the Year Kristi Evans, High School Reading Teacher of the Year Kristen Young, Middle School Reading Teacher of the Year Amy Lawson, Middle School Math Teacher of the Year Caren Rose, Counselor of the Year Jan Lafon and Related Service Provider of the Year Karly Stache. Congratulations, and thank you to all of our teachers for their commitment to educating our students at Eagleton.
We also have another congratulations to give to Krista Cardenas for being January’s teacher of the month.
The middle school basketball teams had their last home game before tournaments. Eighth graders who played basketball, football or cheer were recognized at the game for working hard this season and bringing home wins for Eagleton. Congratulations to these students. Lastly, Eagleton has introduced a new policy; Students are now given six minutes to get to class with a warning bell at the three-minute mark. If you are late to class you are given a tardy; three tardies lead to a citation. This new policy has really benefited the teachers who had students roaming the halls before class, and it has tremendously helped keep students from hanging out in the bathrooms.
“I honestly love the new tardy rule,” said Alyvia Foister. “I like how we get a longer period of time to get to class. With our old bell we had no time. You get three bells — the first one shows to leave your current class, second is a three-minute warning and then the last is the tardy. The bells get people to get to class on time. Before we had the tardy bell everyone was late, but now no one is late.”
ECCA had a dance to reward the students who did not receive a citation this nine weeks. Middle school had its dance from 8:30-10:30 a.m., and high school had its from 1:10-3:10 p.m.. Students got to visit their friends, take pictures and, of course, dance.
Audrey Wilson is a Eagleton C&C Middle correspondent.
