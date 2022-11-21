This month at Eagleton, there have been preparations for the All East Honors Choir. Seventh through 12th grade students in chorus are offered an opportunity to try out for an honors choir that has a concert the weekend before Thanksgiving break, which was Nov. 19 this year. The honors choir is made up of students from different schools that are selected and then sectioned into three different groups; the following groups are listed: SATB (Soprano, Alto, Tenor and Bass), SSA (Soprano 1, Soprano 2 and Alto) Lastly we have the high school choir.
The students who made the choir (and alternates) are Braylee Bear, Danielle Bingham, Shelby Carroll, Keira Daily, Molly Davis, Eli Edwards, Elena Juan Pascual, Emma LaMothe, Gracie Mallernee, Aliyah O’Brien, Sophia Pappas, Callyn Peterson, Lyndsey Rose, Audrey Wilson and McKenzie Wyland. Congratulations to the people chosen to represent Eagleton.
There is more going on at Eagleton. Currently we have a voting process where Eagleton votes on its favorite things. So far we have done: ice cream, drink, candy and are in the process of voting on our favorite movies. In one vote, “Mulan” vs. “Finding Nemo/Dory,” “Mulan” won by a very close vote of 34-23.
ECCA students also voted for a new teacher of the month, choosing Amy Lawson.
A class that was introduced to Eagleton this year is A/V Broadcasting. The class has been producing a show called “The Roundtable,” which is all mostly student driven. The students come up with new ideas for interviews or bits. Some of the ideas include music videos, catch the dinosaur, finish the lyric and “Are you smarter than a seventh grader?” Eagleton is always very excited to watch the new roundtable that comes out every Friday.
Lots of students want to partake in the class, to get hands-on experience with videography or being the one in front of the camera. “My favorite part about watching The Roundtable has to be the dinosaur chase. It is hilarious to watch people run after the inflatable dinosaur. The funny thing is that you don’t even know who is in the costume, and even if you found out, they change every time. The Roundtable was an awesome idea ,and I’m glad they came up with it,” Alyvia Foister said.
ECCA’s yearbook cover was shown and announced on Nov. 2. The theme is Royals Dream. Students and staff can’t wait to see what the yearbook is going to hold this year.
Audrey Wilson is a school correspondent at Eagleton College and Career Academy.
