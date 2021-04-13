Keep Blount Beautiful will host its annual Earth Day Recycling at First Baptist Church, Maryville, 202 W Lamar Alexander Pkwy, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. This event is a free, drive-through collection of hard-to-recycle items for proper recycling or reuse.
Items to be collected include audio/visual equipment, cable and wire, cell phones, computers, flat screen TVs, toner, fabric, ribbon, mugs, quilts, used candles, chandeliers, magnets, seeds, gift bags, old jeans, trading cards, board games, DVDs, blankets, luggage, eyeglasses, small appliances and circuit boards.
