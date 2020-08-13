East Maryville Baptist Church will be having its Fall Kid's/Teens Consignment Sale on Friday, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Aug. 29. Masks are required for entry. Shopping totes will not be offered, so please bring your own.
Shop during 3 convenient times: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday. Many items will be half price on Saturday. Clothing for infants and teens, plus maternity will be available along with shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, toys, books, movies and much more.
The church is located at 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville.
