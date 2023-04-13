East Maryville Baptist Church is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its pastor, Keith Johnson. A breakfast reception will take place in the church’s gymnasium on Sunday, April 16, followed by special recognition during the worship service at 10:15 a.m.
He began his journey with the church in 1991, when he served as the associate pastor to students and children.
Later, he was called to Unity Baptist Church (Maryville) as its senior pastor, and then relocated to Korea and Singapore as a missionary for the International Mission Board. Johnson returned to East Maryville as the senior pastor at East Maryville in 2003.
Under Pastor Johnson’s leadership, the church campus on Brown School Road has seen major expansions, including the pavilion in 2007, the multi-purpose facility and renovation of the primary building in 2012 and the purchase of a nearby house for the new counseling ministry in 2018.
Several ministry groups have begun or were expanded during Johnson’s tenure, including AWANA on Wednesdays, the MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) program, Outward/Impact sports leagues, the bi-annual East Maryville Consignment sales and the newly expanded counseling ministry for individual and couples.
Over 20 years, the churches’ membership has increased by over 1,000 (67%) and 575 people have been baptized.
As Pastor Johnson reflected over the last 20 years, he commented, “We are by no means a perfect church, but it has been amazing to see God graciously bless a body of believers seeking to be obedient to His will.”
East Maryville Baptist Church is located at 1150 Brown School Road in Maryville. Sunday morning Bible study begins at 9 a.m. with a worship service at 10:15 a.m. and evening activities beginning at 5 p.m.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
