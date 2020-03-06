East Maryville will host its Spring Kids/Teens Consignment Sale on Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28, at the church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville. There are three times to shop — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Many items will be half price on Saturday.
Items for sale will include clothing for infants through teens, maternity items, shoes, furniture, bedding, toys, books, movies and more.
