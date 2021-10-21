The list of highly popular entertainers keeps growing for Wayne Atchley and Roger Rex, the two organizers behind East Tennessee Gospel Concerts.
The next event is set for Saturday, Oct. 30 at Bible Baptist Church (306 N. Sixth St., Maryville) and will feature The Supernals Reunion, Crystle Elam and the Singing Rexroats. Admission is free, but a love offering will be taken.
East Tennesseans are certainly familiar with The Supernals, a group that was formed by Blount County musician Jerry Garner, back in 1967. The quartet performed all over the country. In the late 1980s, Jerry’s son, Mark Garner, joined the group. The Supernals Reunion today is made up of a second generation of Supernals talent.
Crystle Elam just completed a stint at Dollywood during its annual gospel music celebration, said Atchley. She is from Chattanooga and is gaining lots of fans. Her latest song, “Where Will You Spend Eternity” has climbed the gospel music charts.
The Singing Rexroats are from Jamestown.
The evening will begin with a dinner and silent auction, from 4-6 p.m., with the dinner consisting of pulled pork or hamburger and hot dogs. The music will begin at 6:45 p.m.
Atchley has been providing this community with gospel concerts for years. He brought big names to Wilson Chapel on the Maryville College campus for almost a decade.
“We would bring in 1200 people to see Michael Combs and the McKameys, he recalled. He said it became too expensive to rent out area venues so these latest events have been held at Atchley’s church, Bible Baptist, where he is pastor. He’s served that congregation for 16 years, with a total of 35 years in ministry.
He admitted it takes some planning, especially to get the more popular groups. “I have one of next year’s already planned,” he said. That Gospel Family Fest will include The Russell Family and others.
Crowds have started to come back to indoor events. Atchley said the last concert back in June had good attendance. People have missed the fellowship, he said.
“We had a good mix of ages,” Atchley said. “People anywhere from their teens to those in their 70s and 80s. Our church supports it really well.”
Gospel music lovers come from Sevierville, Sweetwater, Madisonville and Newport, he added. The gatherings are a time of fellowship and worshipping together through song, he added.
