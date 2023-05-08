Debra Dean and her 75 local makers give several reasons why their event is not to be missed.
First, 75 is a lot of bakers, makers and growers, Dean pointed out. That number includes bread bakers, jewelry makers, a blacksmith and pastry chefs. Potters, sculptors, woodworkers, farmers, painters and textile workers also will have booths.
It’s the East Tennessee Maker’s Market, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, on the Maryville College campus. That date is one more reason this event is one to visit, participants say. May 14 is Mother’s Day. Graduations are also happening here and elsewhere. Supporting local small businesses while coming away with some original gifts makes this a great shopping opportunity, Dean added.
A recent partnership this organizer has formed gives even more credence to the argument for checking out this market. Dean has teamed up with World Orphans and its economic empowerment program. All of the vendor fees collected from local vendors in the East Tennessee Maker’s Market will go to help artisans in struggling countries like Guatemala. The funds will be used to teach them how to be better makers and, thus, support their families.
“From this point on, 100% of the market fees will be given to support the Economic Development Program through World Orphans,” she explained. “Our fees will further help families in need, keeping children together with their families and out of orphanages and help single mothers create and work to provide.”
Dean will even travel to Guatemala to see the program in action. She will be available to help teach artisans and will be taking supplies with her.
The East Tennessee Maker’s Market started in 2014, with 12 makers who put up tents along the roadway. Dean now has secured McArthur Pavilion on the Maryville College campus as her permanent location, each spring and fall.
Not only does she organize the events, but Dean is also one of the makers. She is a cottage baker and also does other creating.
And while the market has grown over the years, it still keeps its market feel, this organizer said, something that is important to her.
“We want to stay a market and not a big festival with all the bells and whistles,” Dean explained. “We are close-knit. We have repeat customers and a great atmosphere.”
It also is important to have variety, Dean said, so she puts a limit on how many bakers, jewelry makers and painters she accepts at each market. They are the best of the best, she said.
In addition to the artists and artisans, the market will have two food trucks along with coffee from Southern Grace. Creative Spark Studio will be set up with activities for kids. Live music is planned as well.
Dean started the East Tennessee Maker’s Market so talented makers and bakers could have a central selling location. It’s now grown to help others across the globe.
She said she knows that trip to Guatemala will be life changing. She said some of the makers in impoverished areas go to dumps to find things to fix up and sell. With this partnership, she hopes to be able to provide more resources.
“If we can teach them to use their God-given gifts, they can support their families,” she said. Planning the local market now has an even more meaningful purpose, Dean added.
