Angie Eason, an East Tennessee native and graduate of the University of Tennessee, has written and self-published her debut children’s book, “The Grands Go — Oh No! The Great Smoky Mountains,” that has debuted on Amazon Children’s Books as a No. 1 new release.
“The Grands Go — Oh No!” book series are rhyming stories featuring a family of pygmy goats who plan trips together only to have their plans disrupted by various events. In “The Grands Go -Oh No! The Great Smoky Mountains,” the grandparents Grandbuck and Grandnan take their grandkids, Billy and Lilly to the Smokies, and an unexpected delay ends up in a sweet surprise.
Future books will include “The Grands Go — Oh No! The Florida Panhandle” to be followed by “The Grands Go — Oh No! The Grand Canyon.” The books are complimented by a travel planning website for grandparents (www.grandsgo.com).
Eason has worked in both elementary and middle school environments. She has combined her love of children and travel to create the first in a series of books aimed at young children (ages 3 to 8) to connect generations and encourage time spent with family. And while creating the Grands she learned how to self-publish her book, create her own publishing company and get an ISBN number so that it could be sold by booksellers, retailers and distributors such as Amazon.
“The Grands Go — Oh No! The Great Smoky Mountains” is also available at Goats on The Roof of The Smokies in Pigeon Forge, Little Arrow Outdoor Resort in Townsend and at www.grandsgo.com. Eason has already visited two elementary school classrooms to read the story of the Grands and share her love of travel with plans for more visits.
