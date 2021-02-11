Minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned and small businesses interested in working with local governments can meet virtually with representatives from 11 local government departments and five local nonprofits for the East Tennessee Purchasing Association’s (ETPA) third annual Diversity Business Expo on Thursday, March 4.
The event will be held virtually from 8:30-11 a.m. Attendees can meet representatives with small-dollar purchase authority who often make purchasing decisions that do not require formal bid processes, such as warehouse clerks, purchasing (P-card) holders and those who prepare purchase requisitions.
Participating departments include police, EMS, information technology, fleet, engineering, library, health department, schools, public works, agriculture and parks and recreation.
Participating nonprofits include Knoxville Area Urban League, Tennessee Small Business Development Center, SCORE, Knoxville Chamber and Knoxville Entrepreneur Center.
“Each year, this expo provides small, minority-, woman- and veteran-owned businesses the opportunity to connect with local agency decision makers and procurement staff,” said Pamela Cotham, assistant purchasing agent in the City of Knoxville’s Small Business and Diversity Outreach Office. “This year, we also are providing attendees an opportunity for networking and prequalification with local general contractors on upcoming projects. We encourage everyone to come prepared to share information about your company’s capabilities and promote your business.”
Registration is free for attendees and is required. To register, visit https://2021dbexpo.questionpro.com.
About the East Tennessee Purchasing Association The East Tennessee Purchasing Association seeks to establish relationships among its members for the development of efficient procurement methods and practices in public institutional procurement. For more information, visit http://www.etpanews.org.
