Moscow. The 1960s. A warm spring day. But the diplomatic temperature between the United States and the former Soviet Union had plunged below zero. The “Cold War” raged.
I stood in the cemetery of an abandoned Russian Orthodox monastery, staring at a tombstone. Someone had thrown raw eggs with dyed shells onto this grave. The dried yokes and whites had spilled down over the worn epitaph for an early monk.
“Vandalism!” was my immediate reaction. “Some Communist despiser of religion has deliberately desecrated this Christian tomb!”
We eight American Fulbright students studying in the Netherlands had arrived by train in the Soviet capital the evening before May Day, biggest of all Marxist festivals. The next morning we’d stood for hours watching the giant parade through Red Square. Bands blaring the Internationale. Ecstatic workers and field hands bearing signs. Smiling, singing proletarian athletes. A miles-long line of tanks, heavy artillery, armored cars, giant missiles. Massive floats with frightening banners denouncing alleged American imperialism and militarism.
That year the first of May fell on a Tuesday. My colleague John, a Michigan-Dutch divinity student in Amsterdam, had learned that the Moscow Baptist congregation regularly gathered for worship each Tuesday evening. But surely not on May Day! Nevertheless, we decided to find out. Armed with the address written in the Cyrillic alphabet and a map, we boarded the metro, then changed to streetcars. But we grew hopelessly lost. We’d stop passersby, show the address, say “please” in Russian. Yet some Muscovites pointed one direction, others the opposite.
Just when we were about to abandon our quest, we spied an elderly woman in a kerchief. She could speak no English, we no Russian. But her face lit up when we showed her the name of the church. And when John said in his flawed, memorized Russian, “Christ is risen!,” she cried, “He is risen indeed!”
Our beaming Baptist babushka grabbed our arms and escorted us to the crowded building, where an English-speaking deacon greeted and seated us. Then in whispers he translated much of the service for us. I’ll never forget one haunting chant, sung repeatedly by the flock. Entranced, I asked the deacon, “What does it mean?”
He replied, “Christ has risen! By death he conquered death, so that we who were in graves might know eternal life!”
Then I recalled that Russian Christians (whether Orthodox or minority Roman Catholic, Lutheran, Reformed, Baptist) have always greeted arrival of Eastertide (usually a week or more later than that of our own Easter) with a joy seemingly greater than do we in the West. What bliss, after the depths of winter in their frigid land — and amid the chill of then reigning Bolshevik dogmas!
Worship over, we thanked our host, hostess and the pastor and made our way back through streets packed with May Day celebrants, many of them drunk. Which really is Marx’s “opiate of the people?” I wondered. Vodka, or as the Communists would charge, the confident, joyful faith of these Moscow Christians?
Next morning I stood before that splattered grave at the deserted monastery, horrified by what I first deemed desecration. But suddenly the meaning of the broken eggs dawned on me. And I remembered the glorious chant we’d heard the evening before, “Christ has risen! By death he conquered death, so that we who were in graves might know eternal life!”
