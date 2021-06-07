The Eastside Sunday Market has opened its fourth farmers’ market season at Knoxville's Dr. Walter Hardy Park from 1 - 4 p.m.
The market happens every Sunday in Walter Hardy Park (2020 Martin Luther King Jr., Ave., Knoxville) from June 6 - Sept. 26. There will be a dedicated hour of masked shopping from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. when face coverings will be mandatory.
The market accepts SNAP and doubles SNAP Benefits through Double Up Food Bucks made possible by Nourish Knoxville. Customers swipe their EBT & P-EBT cards to spend on SNAP-eligible items at the market, and receive up to $20 in match Double Up tokens to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables.
The market will also feature Nourish Kids take-home kits, a program run by Nourish Knoxville, at the Eastside Sunday Market every 4th Sunday, June - September. Children, ages 2 to 12, will receive a take-home activity, a produce sample, and $5 in Produce Bucks to spend on fresh fruits, vegetables, and food-producing plants at the market. Nourish Kids and Double Up Food Bucks are funded under a grant contract with the state of Tennessee.
For more information, including vendor applications, visit www.eastsidesundaymarket.org.
