The Tennessee Environmental Council has set a goal to plant 100,000 native trees in March, with Blount Countians being asked to join the effort.
This nonprofit organization is organizing Tennessee Tree Day, which takes place on March 18. The ninth annual event is a statewide tree-planting effort that draws thousands of volunteers who plant trees at their homes, farms, businesses, neighborhoods and other locations.
TEC is even providing the trees for planting. And on March 17, Keep Blount Beautiful will serve as a distribution point for these native trees that include elderberry, flowering dogwood, indigo bush, cherrybark oak, pecan, Virginia pine, tulip poplar, eastern redbud and more. Orders are now being taken for the trees, which are only $1.99 to $3.99 for the bare root seedlings.
The trees are available to reserve online, now through Feb. 26 while supplies last. Brittney Whipple, executive director of KBB, said this is the first year that her organization has participated in Tennessee Tree Day. The trees that people reserve online with KBB will be able to pick them up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at KBB’s Sanderson Street location in Alcoa.
Additionally, New Providence Presbyterian is also signed up as a distribution site. Trees for pickup there will be available on both Friday and Saturday.
Whipple said KBB got involved with TEC back last fall. TEC teamed up with the Arconic Foundation for a grant that gave 250 free trees to a neighborhood in Alcoa that surrounds Martin Luther King Jr. Center. “We participated in that, advertising the event and passing out the trees,” she said. “From that came, ‘why don’t you guys become a pickup spot for Alcoa for Tennessee Tree Day?’”
Those wishing to reserve trees can either go to the KBB website for its pickup or to the TEC website, tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay, Whipple said. There is a map there to choose a pickup spot and then a list of trees to select from.
“Our goal is to plant 100,000 native trees in March, and everyone is invited to help us achieve this goal,” said Jeffrey Barrie, CEO of TEC. “The benefits to our families, our environment and our communities are immediate and will last for generations when we come together to plant trees.”
Whipple is encouraging widespread support of the environmental effort. Individuals who want them for their homes or farms, along with neighborhood groups, businesses or schools can reserve trees for pickup.
“Planting a tree is one of the simplest acts Tennesseans can do to improve the environment they live in,” said state forester David Arnold in a prepared press release. He is with the Tennessee Division of Forestry, a project partner.
“We are proud to support the Tennessee Environmental Council’s Tree Day by providing high quality, locally adapted seedlings grown at our East Tennessee Nursery. I encourage all who participate to share the experience with our youth to teach them the importance and foresight of this simple act.”
KBB has worked on tree planting projects with schools in the past. Its next community beautification efforts are Great American Cleanup. That includes cleanups in Townsend and other communities.
“We have a ton of activities coming up this spring,” Whipple said.”We are kicking off the Great American Cleanup in Townsend on March 4 at the Visitors Center. That will be the first event.”
That will be followed by ones in Louisville and also Alcoa.
On Tennessee Tree Day 2022, TEC engaged 18,585 volunteers in planting 80,900 native trees in all 95 Tennessee counties, as well as 47 counties in neighboring states, encompassing all watersheds that flow through Tennessee.
The overall goal is to plant 1 million trees, which organizers hope will happen in 2024.
According to data from Urban Forestry Network, US Forest Service and other reputable sources, TEC has calculated the following benefits of the 750,000 trees they have planted through annual Tree Day events thus far. These benefits assume an 80% survival rate, and 50 year life-span of trees planted.
• Clean air value estimated at $32 billion in air pollution control ($62,000 per tree in 50 years).
• Clean water value estimated at 32.5 billion gallons of rainfall intercepted and filtered in the tree canopy and root systems, reducing stormwater runoff and downstream flooding (1,000 gallons annually per tree).
• Global warming mitigation value is estimated to be 450,000 tons of sequestered carbon dioxide (13 pounds CO2 per year per tree for first 10 years plus 40 pounds per year for next 40 years).
• 3,000 additional acres of tree canopy, wildlife and pollinator habitat and forage (estimated 250 square feet per tree)
Whipple said there the trees being offered are native to this area. Instead of going to a store and randomly selecting what you hope is a good tree to plant, these trees are exactly the right ones.
“They are provided at a very low cost,” she added. The TEC is not just into giving people a tree. They tell you how to plant it, how you care for it, how large it will get. It is good education, really. I hope a lot of people take advantage of it.”
