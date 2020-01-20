Enjoy lunch or dinner at Panda Epxress, from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 and help support Keep Blount Beautiful. The restaurant, located at 506 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville, will donate 20% of its sales that day to KBB.
Either a physical copy or a digital copy of the fundraising flyer is required in order for KBB to receive the donation. For digital access, go to the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org.
