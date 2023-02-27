February has been a busy month for Eagleton. For starters, the choir kicked off its fundraiser for the spring production of “High School Musical,” selling Butter Braids pastries. The choir has had tryouts; congratulations to all the students who made callbacks. The dates and times for the production are May 12 at 8 p.m. and May 13 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. During school hours, the cast will put on the production for the school.
Student Council sold “Candy for Your Crush” to celebrate Valentine’s Day. “Candy for Uour Crush” is a goody bag, including a Crush soda, an assortment of candy and your own personalized message. These bags are paid for in advance and delivered to whomever you choose on Valentine’s Day.
Exciting news for Eagleton is that its very own track team has been established for the first time. These students get to choose between sprinting, intermediate, distance, throw and jumps. Any student who is interested in track has the opportunity to participate.
Congratulations to the boys who have been selected for the Eagleton soccer team. Eagleton is going to be establishing a girls soccer team for next fall. Any girls who are interested in trying out for the team can fill out the form in their grade level Google Classroom.
This is an exciting year for eighth grade ECCA and Samuel Everett School of Innovation students. To make their last year of middle school special, SESI will be joining the ECCA students to have the opportunity to go to Dollywood and the eighth grade formal. Students will be attending Dollywood May 5. Payments and permission slips are due March 10. Eagleton’s eighth grade formal will be hosted at The Capitol Theatre, May 11 from 6-10 p.m. Those payments and permission slips are due April 14.
Lastly, ECCA’s yearbooks are currently on sale for $40 at Balfour.com.
Trending Recipe Videos
Audrey Wilson is a Eagleton College and Career Avademy correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.