This month at Eagleton College and Career Academy, high school students entered their May term classes before taking the End of Course (EOC) test. The May term classes will allow students to take a new class or do credit recovery for a previously missed credit. The May term classes will also provide students with a change of pace from their normal schedules before taking the EOC test.
Not only is there preparation for EOCs, but also TCAPS. Middle school students will be, for the first time, taking TCAPS on the computer. In preparation, teachers have made sure that student’s Chromebooks are functioning properly, and that they can successfully login to the TestNav platform.
Eighth grade students participating in sports, such as volleyball and baseball, have been recognized for their last year of playing their sport before moving on to high school. Congratulations to them for their participation and hard work.
Eighth grade students will be moving up to high school, while fifth grade students will also be moving up. Students from Eagleton and Rockford Elementary will soon be visiting ECCA, and taking a tour with the Student Council. This is a great opportunity for them because it gives students the ability to see what the school has to offer. It also makes students better prepared and more comfortable for their first day of school.
The eighth grade formal is approaching, and students are excited about the upcoming event. Teachers have been bringing in formal dresses for students to look through. Also approaching soon is the Dollywood trip for eighth grade students and band members.
Recently, the Special Olympics occurred and the Eagleton CDC classes had a big send-off where all students lined the hallways and cheered them on with applause and good luck signs. Congratulations to everyone that participated in the Special Olympics.
As the end of the year is approaching, ECCA is preparing to add the junior level (11th grade) into our College and Career Academy. This means there will be new teachers/coaches, new classes and new opportunities.
Speaking of new coaches, ECCA has a new head football coach, Stephen Childs. ECCA is excited to welcome Coach Childs as a new addition to the school. Eagleton can’t wait to see the football team play on our nearly finished state of the art football field.
There was also a Key Club interest meeting for High school students which opens up wonderful opportunities. Congratulations to Joseph Roberts for receiving the Turn-Around Achievement Award presented at the Capitol Theatre recently. Congratulations to our teacher of the month, Jerome Sullivan.
